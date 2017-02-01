WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Fan Guide To 2017 Red Sox Spring Training

February 1, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, jetBlue Park, Red Sox Spring Training, xxEat See Play
It may seem like just yesterday that baseball season came to a close and winter rolled into New England. But fear not. Warmer times are on the way.

It’s February, which means Red Sox players will be headed to Florida for Spring Training 2017.

Thanks to the offseason addition of pitcher Chris Sale, the Red Sox have high expectations heading into the season as they hope to improve on their 2016 playoff appearance.

Planning to make the trip to Fort Myers for Spring Training? Here’s what you’ll need to know for your trip to the Sunshine State.

Dustin Pedroia signs autographs at Red Sox Spring Training. (Photo Credit: Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Dustin Pedroia signs autographs at Red Sox Spring Training. (Photo Credit: Leon Halip/Getty Images)


Play Ball

It all gets underway on Monday, Feb. 13, when Red Sox pitchers and catchers report to the team’s facility in Fort Myers.

The following day is the first workout for pitchers and catcher.

On Friday, Feb. 17, the Red Sox hold their first full squad workout as they prepare for their exhibition opener against Northeastern University on Thursday, Feb. 23.

David Price of the Boston Red Sox talks with Pedro Martinez, special assistant to the GM, during a spring training workout at Fenway South on February 19, 2016 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Cliff McBride/Getty Images)

David Price of the Boston Red Sox talks with Pedro Martinez, special assistant to the GM, during a spring training workout at Fenway South on February 19, 2016 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Cliff McBride/Getty Images)


Spring Training Tickets

Following their game against Northeastern, the Red Sox play their first Major League opponent on February 24 as they host the New York Mets.

In total, the Red Sox play 19 games at JetBlue Park this spring before heading back to Fenway Park for their season opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 3.

Tickets are still available for games throughout the spring, some for as low as $10. For more information, visit the Red Sox website.

Brock Holt poses for a photo with a Red Sox fan. (Photo Credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Brock Holt poses for a photo with a Red Sox fan. (Photo Credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)


Spring Training Travel Packages

Setting up your own travel is certainly an option if you’re heading to see the Red Sox this year in Fort Myers. But it isn’t your only choice.

The Red Sox offer Spring Training travel packages that include just about everything with the exception of airfare.

Red Sox Destinations can be purchased in two different packages – Classic and Sox Saver. Packages start at $649 per person.

The cost includes hotel accommodations, a rental car, game tickets, a game day BBQ with meet and greet with two current Red Sox players and a gift bag.

Packages that don’t include hotel or car rental can also be purchased.

Fenway South at JetBlue Park. (Photo Credit: Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Fenway South at JetBlue Park. (Photo Credit: Leon Halip/Getty Images)


JetBlue Park

If you just can’t wait until April to get the feeling of sitting inside Fenway Park, a trip to Fort Myers might just hold you over.

That’s because the team’s Spring Training home is a replica of Fenway Park, complete with the same dimensions on the playing surface, and the famous Green Monster in left field and the triangle in center field.

The park, known as Fenway South, opened in 2012 and holds about 11,000 people.

JetBlue Park is located at 11500 Fenway South Drive in Fort Myers.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia