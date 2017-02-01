Fan Guide To 2017 Red Sox Spring Training

It’s February, which means Red Sox players will be headed to Florida for Spring Training 2017.
Thanks to the offseason addition of pitcher Chris Sale, the Red Sox have high expectations heading into the season as they hope to improve on their 2016 playoff appearance.
Planning to make the trip to Fort Myers for Spring Training? Here’s what you’ll need to know for your trip to the Sunshine State.
Play Ball
It all gets underway on Monday, Feb. 13, when Red Sox pitchers and catchers report to the team’s facility in Fort Myers.
The following day is the first workout for pitchers and catcher.
On Friday, Feb. 17, the Red Sox hold their first full squad workout as they prepare for their exhibition opener against Northeastern University on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Spring Training Tickets
Following their game against Northeastern, the Red Sox play their first Major League opponent on February 24 as they host the New York Mets.
In total, the Red Sox play 19 games at JetBlue Park this spring before heading back to Fenway Park for their season opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 3.
Tickets are still available for games throughout the spring, some for as low as $10. For more information, visit the Red Sox website.
Spring Training Travel Packages
Setting up your own travel is certainly an option if you’re heading to see the Red Sox this year in Fort Myers. But it isn’t your only choice.
The Red Sox offer Spring Training travel packages that include just about everything with the exception of airfare.
Red Sox Destinations can be purchased in two different packages – Classic and Sox Saver. Packages start at $649 per person.
The cost includes hotel accommodations, a rental car, game tickets, a game day BBQ with meet and greet with two current Red Sox players and a gift bag.
Packages that don’t include hotel or car rental can also be purchased.
JetBlue Park
If you just can’t wait until April to get the feeling of sitting inside Fenway Park, a trip to Fort Myers might just hold you over.
That’s because the team’s Spring Training home is a replica of Fenway Park, complete with the same dimensions on the playing surface, and the famous Green Monster in left field and the triangle in center field.
The park, known as Fenway South, opened in 2012 and holds about 11,000 people.
JetBlue Park is located at 11500 Fenway South Drive in Fort Myers.
