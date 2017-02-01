Fan Guide To 2017 Red Sox Spring Training

It may seem like just yesterday that baseball season came to a close and winter rolled into New England. But fear not. Warmer times are on the way.

It’s February, which means Red Sox players will be headed to Florida for Spring Training 2017.

Thanks to the offseason addition of pitcher Chris Sale, the Red Sox have high expectations heading into the season as they hope to improve on their 2016 playoff appearance.

Planning to make the trip to Fort Myers for Spring Training? Here’s what you’ll need to know for your trip to the Sunshine State.