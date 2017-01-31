WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Weather Alert: Plowable Snow | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Stray Bullets Hit Car, Law Office In Brockton

January 31, 2017 6:00 PM By Bill Shields
Filed Under: Bill Shields, Brockton, Mayor Bill Carpenter

BROCKTON (CBS) – Flying bullets barely missed a woman driving in her car in Brockton Monday morning. Police say a stray bullet went into her car while she was headed down Belmont Street at about 11 a.m.

“It’s shocking that on a busy street, such as Belmont Street, or Main Street, or at the malls down the street, and bullets will fly everywhere,” says Brockton attorney Brad Greenberg, whose law office took three rounds.

Greenberg has owned his building on Belmont Street since 2002 but has never been afraid to come to work until now. The front door and air conditioning unit were hit by bullets as two drivers engaged in a rolling shootout with pedestrians everywhere.

A stray bullet hit an air conditioner on Belmont Street in Brockton (WBZ-TV)

A stray bullet hit an air conditioner on Belmont Street in Brockton (WBZ-TV)

No one was injured, but Brockton’s mayor is angry. “It’s probably the scariest part of it, when a stray bullet goes somewhere and endangers the general public,” said Mayor Bill Carpenter.

No one has been arrested yet, but the mayor is confident the police will get them.

And as far as Greenberg is concerned, it won’t be soon enough. “They have no problem driving down a busy street with women, children, people who are going to work and shooting as they feel they have to,” Greenberg said.

More from Bill Shields
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia