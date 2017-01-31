Stray Bullets Hit Car, Law Office In Brockton

BROCKTON (CBS) – Flying bullets barely missed a woman driving in her car in Brockton Monday morning. Police say a stray bullet went into her car while she was headed down Belmont Street at about 11 a.m.

“It’s shocking that on a busy street, such as Belmont Street, or Main Street, or at the malls down the street, and bullets will fly everywhere,” says Brockton attorney Brad Greenberg, whose law office took three rounds.

Greenberg has owned his building on Belmont Street since 2002 but has never been afraid to come to work until now. The front door and air conditioning unit were hit by bullets as two drivers engaged in a rolling shootout with pedestrians everywhere.

No one was injured, but Brockton’s mayor is angry. “It’s probably the scariest part of it, when a stray bullet goes somewhere and endangers the general public,” said Mayor Bill Carpenter.

No one has been arrested yet, but the mayor is confident the police will get them.

And as far as Greenberg is concerned, it won’t be soon enough. “They have no problem driving down a busy street with women, children, people who are going to work and shooting as they feel they have to,” Greenberg said.