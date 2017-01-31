Credit Card Skimming Device Found On Southboro Cumberland Farms ATM

SOUTHBORO (CBS) — Police are warning the public after a credit card skimmer was found on an ATM at a local Cumberland Farms.

They said the device was found on a Citizens Bank ATM at the store on Turnpike Road around 9 p.m. Friday.

A customer told the manager about the device. Southboro Police said store employees had checked the machine 36 hours before, and said there was no problem with it.

Police advised customers who used the machine on Thursday or Friday to alert their banking or credit card companies in case of any suspicious activity.

Investigators are still trying to find out who put the skimmer on the machine, and asked anyone with information to contact them.