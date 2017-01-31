WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
Meet The Kid Who Made Tom Brady Cry At Super Bowl Opening Night

January 31, 2017 5:38 PM
BOSTON (CBS) —  It was business as usual at Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night, until one question brought Tom Brady to tears.

The Patriots quarterback was asked who his hero is by 7-year-old Joseph Perez from California. The answer, of course, is his dad, Tom Brady Sr.. But during his response, Brady was overcome with emotion.

WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche met up with Perez on Tuesday, who discussed his experience with Brady at Opening Night. As it turns out, Perez had another question for Brady as well.

Watch the full report in the video above, and stay tuned to WBZ-TV for everything Patriots in Super Bowl LI!

