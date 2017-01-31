Meet The Kid Who Made Tom Brady Cry At Super Bowl Opening Night

BOSTON (CBS) — It was business as usual at Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night, until one question brought Tom Brady to tears.
The Patriots quarterback was asked who his hero is by 7-year-old Joseph Perez from California. The answer, of course, is his dad, Tom Brady Sr.. But during his response, Brady was overcome with emotion.
WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche met up with Perez on Tuesday, who discussed his experience with Brady at Opening Night. As it turns out, Perez had another question for Brady as well.
