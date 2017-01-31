Josh McDaniels Says He May Never Leave Patriots, Sounds Like Robert Kraft Agrees

BOSTON (CBS) — Josh McDaniels has four Super Bowl rings from his time on the Patriots coaching staff, most recently picking one up as the team’s offensive coordinator two years ago.

He has a chance to add to that collection on Sunday when the Patriots clash with the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in Houston, McDaniels’ seventh trip to the big game with New England.

McDaniels went through a handful of interviews during New England’s postseason bye week, and rumors had him as the favorite to land the vacant San Francisco head coaching job. But he took his name out of consideration, and judging by what McDaniels had to say on Monday night, he plans on being part of the fun if the team can keep making appearances on Super Bowl Sunday.

“This will never get old. I don’t know if I’ll ever leave,” McDaniels told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand at Monday’s Opening Night in Houston.

“It gets different every year. I have never been to this exact setup for the opening night thing. It changes and evolves every year,” he said. “Those of us who have been fortunate to come here more than one time, it doesn’t feel like that. You feel like a kid before Christmas, and that doesn’t change.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft joined the interview at that point, and said both he and McDaniels know just how special this run by the Patriots is.

“It doesn’t get old hat. We might never be here again,” said Kraft. “We’re so lucky and it’s so cool. Josh and I talked about that, how lucky we are to be in this game and how passionate we are about it… [The team] understands we may never be back again, and that’s the attitude.”

Kraft then praised McDaniels for staying with New England rather than leaving town to take over his own team.

“He had a great chance to leave and head an organization, and he made a decision to stay with us. That means so much to the whole organization,” said Kraft. “We are so lucky to have him. Don’t think that doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Those comments have many thinking that if Bill Belichick ever decides to step away, McDaniels will be next in line to become HC of the NEP.

Listen to Zolak & Bertrand’s full interview with McDaniels and Kraft, including their thoughts on the Atlanta Falcons:

Listen to all of Zolak & Bertrand’s interviews from Opening Night and Radio Row in Houston on the show’s audio page!