Boston’s Best Low Carb Dishes

Forget the pasta, bread, dinner rolls and crackers. A low-carb diet includes lots of meat, fish, cheese and vegetables while it limits carbohydrate consumption. When eating meals at home, it is easier to follow any diet plan but eating out poses new temptations. Many Boston area restaurants are consciously offering low-carb options for their diners as the population, as a whole, looks at eating healthier and dropping a few extra pounds. Most restaurants have a few low-carb meal choices, if you look closely eat the menu options.
Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center
1 Seaport Lane
Boston, MA 02210
(617) 385-4300
www.seaportboston.com
The most important meal of the day is breakfast. Kick-starting the day with a low-carb meal at Aura, located in the Seaport Hotel, is healthy and nutritious. A perfect, high-protein, low-carb menus choice at Aura is Steak and Eggs. This delicious breakfast consists of two eggs, any style, served over grilled sirloin medallions with broccoli florets, a meal that will keep the diner satisfied for hours.
The Kendall Hotel
350 Main St.
Cambridge MA 02142
(617) 577-1300
www.kendallhotel.com
The Black Sheep is located in the Engine 7 Firehouse in the City of Cambridge, just 15 minutes from Boston. This Victorian era themed restaurant is decorated in early-American decor with fireman regalia on display. A perfect low-carb lunch at The Black Sheep is one of their Firefighters Lunch Specials, two boneless chicken breasts layered with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and melted Swiss cheese served over sautéed spring vegetables.
1024-A Commonwealth Ave.
Boston, MA 02215
(617) 232-1757
www.angoracafe.com
This Mediterranean style cafe serves great low-carb lunch options; salads and roll-ups are there specialties. Angora Café prides itself on serving healthy food by using a variety of imported ingredients. A popular low-carb lunch is the Sundried Wrap, which includes sundried tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and greens. Another lunch option is the Best-Bite Burger (falafel), which includes a falafel garden burger, tomato and Romaine lettuce.
The Daily Catch Seaport
2 Northern Ave.
Boston, MA 02210
(617) 772-4400
www.thedailycatch.com
This Sicilian-style seafood and pasta restaurant, located in three places around the city, specializes in serving calamari in many different ways. The freshest calamari in the city can be enjoyed at The Daily Catch. The best low-carb option, for lunch or dinner is the Calamari Salad. This salad consists of chilled calamari, shaved vegetables, Kalamata olives and a special blend of herbs to top off the wonderful flavors.
4 Kilmarnock St.
Boston, MA
(617) 266-0001
www.salonikigreek.com
This new restaurant in the Fenway neighborhood of the city serves a great selection of Greek fare. Diners can select their own combination of dishes from the vast variety of ingredient options. Saloniki uses local ingredients as much as possible as they believe in the farm-to-table concept. A great low-carb meal at this Greek establishment is to build a salad to your liking. Build a salad ingredients include leafy lettuce, pick one meat or veggie, choice of sauce, red wine vinaigrette, tomatoes, onions, olives and feta cheese. A popular choice of protein is the lemon-oregano chicken topped with tzatziki sauce and the rest of the trimmings.
