Bill Belichick Donates ‘V Rings’ Boat To Non-Profit Organization

NEWPORT, R.I. (CBS) – A Rhode Island non-profit sailing group has a new boat, courtesy of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Sail Newport announced that Belichick had donated his 24-foot boat, which he named “V Rings” after his first five Super Bowl victories with the Giants and Patriots.

The boat will be delivered to Newport by mid-February.

“We are thrilled and grateful to Coach Belichick for donating his boat for use in our public sailing programs. The boat will be used as a support and safety vessel for all of our instructional programs and regattas including the May 7-20, 2018 North American Stopover of the Volvo Ocean Race,” Sail Newport executive director Brad Read said.

Sail Newport, in its 34th year of operation, is a group aims to expand the sport of sailing.

Belichick often spends his spare time on the waters off Nantucket.

When Belichick was the subject of “A Football Life” on NFL Network, cameras accompanied him on board “V Rings.”

After the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks for Belichick’s sixth Super Bowl title, Belichick was seen cruising in a boat named “VI Rings.”

The Patriots hope to give Belichick an excuse to change his boat name yet again as they take on the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl this weekend.