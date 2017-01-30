Video Shows Rats Inside Subway Restaurant In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Inspectors will scour the basements of businesses in Boston after video surfaced showing rats running around a Subway restaurant.

A passerby recorded video of rats inside the dining area of the Subway on Summer Street and notified Inspectional Services.

“Some people saw some evidence they reported to us,” said William Christopher of Boston Inspectional Services.

Inspectors found evidence of rats in the basement.

“It’s more than just taking the garbage out, it’s making sure that the cans they are stored in are properly sealed,” Christopher said.

Rats are a problem just about everywhere in the city. While inspectors found the Subway to be in violation of several rules, the restaurant has since remedied the problem.

“It’s constant vigilance, it’s not something that you do once a month,” Christopher said.

On Tuesday, inspectors will be going out to neighboring businesses on Summer Street to check for more rat infestations.