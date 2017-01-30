Fans Gather At Gillette To Give Patriots A Super Bowl Send-Off

FOXBORO (CBS) — A free public rally is being held in front of Gillette Stadium Monday morning to help send the New England Patriots to Super Bowl LI in style.

The rally starts at 9 a.m. outside The Hall at Patriot Place, kicking off with Pats announcer John Rooke–but fans showed up much earlier to cheer on the team before they head to Houston, Texas to face the Atlanta Falcons.

Speakers will include team owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, and team captains Tom Brady, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower, and Matthew Slater.

Fans turn out @GilletteStadium to stand in cold 3 hours before send off rally for @Patriots, as they head to #Houston for #Super Bowl. #wbz pic.twitter.com/2fVuiPZVI4 — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) January 30, 2017

There will be t-shirt tosses, giveaways, and a performance by the New England Patriots Cheerleaders, and Patriot Radio Network play-by-play announcer Bob Socci and 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Scott Zolak will break down the matchup with Atlanta.

Around 10 a.m., the rally will end with the team boarding buses to Logan Airport–where they will fly to Houston, arriving there around 3 p.m. local time.

You can watch the rally on WBZ-TV or online at CBSBoston.com starting at 9 a.m.