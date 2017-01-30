WBZ4[1]
Poll: America Wants The Patriots To Lose Super Bowl LI

January 30, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady

FOXBORO (CBS) – It’s the New England Patriots against the world this Super Bowl Sunday.

A new report from Public Policy Polling found that 53 percent are pulling for the Atlanta Falcons to win in Houston. Only 27 percent of respondents said they are rooting for the Patriots.

The poll also says the Patriots are the most hated team in the league, which has been the case ever since DeflateGate. Two points behind the Patriots are the Cowboys, with 19 percent calling Dallas their least favorite team.

There’s good news and bad news when it comes to Tom Brady. The poll shows 22 percent say Brady is their favorite quarterback, beating Aaron Rodgers by 6 points. On the other hand, he’s also the top answer for least favorite quarterback, with 24 percent compared to Cam Newton’s 15 percent.

There are some numbers here that Patriots fans will like.

Commissioner Roger Goodell is still unpopular, with 37 percent having an unfavorable opinion of him compared to 22 percent who view him favorably.

And then there’s the one stat that matters to New England fans: 52 percent think the Patriots will win the Super Bowl, compared to 36 percent for the Falcons.

