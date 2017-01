WASHINGTON (CBS) – – The flu is now widespread in 37 states across the United States, including Massachusetts, according to the latest figures from the Centers For Disease Control.

Flu season often peaks in February.

So far, eight pediatric deaths due to flu have been reported nationwide, according to the CDC.

#Flu activity continues to increase; 37 states are reporting widespread activity! It’s not too late to #getfluvax! pic.twitter.com/RH0BCclhD5 — Dr. Nancy Messonnier (@DrNancyM_CDC) January 27, 2017

Health experts say it’s not too late to get your flu shot.