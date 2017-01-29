1 Dead After Car Goes Into Woods In Wareham

January 29, 2017 10:20 AM
WAREHAM (AP) — Authorities are investigating a crash in Wareham that left a Massachusetts woman dead.

Police from Bourne and Middleborough responded to a call about debris in the northbound lane of Route 495 shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. They said a sport utility vehicle had gone off the road and into a wooded area.

Authorities said 25-year-old Liana Bellefeuille, of Middleborough, was killed in the crash. No other information regarding the crash has been released.

The road has been narrowed to one lane while authorities investigate the crash. Massachusetts State Police are leading the investigation.

