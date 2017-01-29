Trump Supporter Backs President’s Latest Executive Order

NEWTON (CBS) — Supporters of President Trump are saying he is making good on pledges he made during the campaign. Despite all the protests, many of his backers argue his moves are what’s needed to protect this country.

“Because the bottom line is we’re gonna make America safe again,” Tom Mountain told WBZ Sunday.

Mountain is a longtime Republican operative and played a key role in the Trump campaign locally. He says the events of this weekend should not be a shock to anyone.

“Why people are surprised now that this is happening is beyond me. Mr. Trump is a man of his word. When he says he’s gonna build a wall, he’s gonna build a wall. When he says he’s gonna halt immigration temporarily for most countries that harbor terrorism, create terrorists, that is gonna happen,” Mountain said.

The Trump administration says despite the protests, only about one percent of all overseas arrivals to this country were detained.

“I am told by the officials that anyone who’s been detained if there’s no further threat, if they’re not dangerous to this country, they can expect to be released in due course as most of them have already,” counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway said.

But at least one powerful Senate Republican seems a bit antsy about the process.

“Well if they’re looking to tighten the vetting process, who would be against that? But I am opposed to religious tests. The courts are going to determine if this is too broad.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said.

The President himself is also weighing in tonight. In a statement, he said, “This is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion. This is about terror and keeping our country safe.”