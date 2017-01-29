Thousands Pack Copley Square For Immigration Rally

BOSTON (CBS) — A protest against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration was held Sunday afternoon at Boston’s Copley Square.

The protest, led by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, began at 1 p.m. at the Khalil Gibran Memorial.

Thousands chant "No Muslim Ban" and "No hate no fear immigrants are welcome here" #wbz pic.twitter.com/K2tGINmTL9 — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) January 29, 2017

“For over a century, the Statue of Liberty has been a source of pride for our country and a symbol to immigrants that embodied hope and opportunity for those seeking a better life in America,” Dr. John Robbins, Executive Director of CAIR-Massachusetts, said in a statement earlier this week. “Today, President Trump took draconian action that plays on religious bigotry and intolerance and closed our boarders to men, women, and children fleeing violence and persecution. The American people are better than a Muslim ban.”

MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said Sunday morning that extra trains would be added to accommodate those going to the protest.

The #MBTA has added extra #GreenLine service to accommodate people who are traveling to #copleysquare today pic.twitter.com/57FbIdtizo — Joe Pesaturo (@JoePesaturo) January 29, 2017

The MBTA said the Copley Square T stop was closed starting at 11:30 a.m. “for public safety reasons.” T officials recommended riders use the Arlington or Hynes MBTA stations instead.

A Muslim prayer was scheduled to take place at the protest at 2:30 p.m.