Phantom Gourmet: Niko Bar + Grill In West Bridgewater

January 29, 2017 4:41 PM
WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — Greek cuisine is famous for the ingredients, recipes, and dishes that date back thousands of years. But at Niko Bar and Grill in West Bridgewater, owner Peter Badavas wants to be sure his food isn’t resting on its laurels.

Lamb from Niko Bar and Grill. (WBZ-TV)

“It is Greek with a new modern twist,” he says. “We’re having some fun with it. We took some of the traditional stuff that you’ll find at any Greek restaurant. You’ll have your baked lambs. You’ll have your spinach pies. You’ll have your grape leaves. But we’re making it more modern more fun, because we wanted to give the people of this area something new, something that they don’t have and that’s what I think we’ve created here.”

A platter from Niko Bar and Grill. (WBZ-TV)

So the menu is filled with classics like Greek Salad and Braised Lamb, along with fresh twists like Greek-inspired Nachos.

“The big thing with the Niko Nachos honestly is the pico de Greeko,” says Badavas. “It’s my chef’s version of a pico de gallo. I can’t tell you the exact ingredients but the main thing is we add a little feta cheese, and it just gives the nachos that distinct kick that you’re looking for.”

The Niko Nachos. (WBZ-TV)

And whether you order a modern twist or a classic dish, it’s all served with some serious hospitality, because at Niko, Peter treats everyone like family.

“I treat this as an extension of my home,” he says. “Essentially, I am here more than I am at home, and if you see me walk around for one evening, you’ll see me hugging, kissing, laughing, joking with customers. Because this is my house, I want to be comfortable here, and I do this because I love people.”

