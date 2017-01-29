NRC To Hold Public Hearing On Pilgrim Nuclear Plant Safety

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Several members of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s staff are scheduled to meet with citizens to answer questions about safety at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth.

Staff on Tuesday will discuss the NRC’s preliminary findings and status of a recent inspection of the state’s only nuclear power plant. The public will have the opportunity to ask questions and make comments.

Pilgrim was built in 1972 and relicensed in 2012 for an additional 20 years. But the owner has announced that the plant will close for good in 2019.

The NRC has categorized Pilgrim as one of worst-performing nuclear plants in the country, and some people have questioned the plant’s commitment to safety in light of the planned closure.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at Hotel 1620.