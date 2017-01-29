NRC To Hold Public Hearing On Pilgrim Nuclear Plant Safety

January 29, 2017 10:29 PM
Filed Under: Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Pilgrim Nuclear Plant, Public Hearing

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Several members of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s staff are scheduled to meet with citizens to answer questions about safety at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth.

Staff on Tuesday will discuss the NRC’s preliminary findings and status of a recent inspection of the state’s only nuclear power plant. The public will have the opportunity to ask questions and make comments.

Pilgrim was built in 1972 and relicensed in 2012 for an additional 20 years. But the owner has announced that the plant will close for good in 2019.

The NRC has categorized Pilgrim as one of worst-performing nuclear plants in the country, and some people have questioned the plant’s commitment to safety in light of the planned closure.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at Hotel 1620.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia