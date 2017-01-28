Suspects Wielding Knife, Gun Rob Westford Convenience Store

January 28, 2017 2:35 PM
WESTFORD (CBS) – Police are searching for two men who robbed a Westford store with a gun and a knife on Saturday morning.

Westford Police said the two suspects, who appear to be white men in their teens or early 20s, entered Brookside Convenience wearing masks and gloves.

Suspects in a Westford armed robbery. (Image Credit: Westford Police)

Suspects in a Westford armed robbery. (Image Credit: Westford Police)

The first man pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk and the second was wielding a knife.

One of the suspects appeared to have red or pink highlights in his hair.

A van involved in a Westford robbery. (Image Credit: Westford Police)

A van involved in a Westford robbery. (Image Credit: Westford Police)

The suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money and got into an older model minivan.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Westford Police at (978) 692-2161.

