Suspects Wielding Knife, Gun Rob Westford Convenience Store

WESTFORD (CBS) – Police are searching for two men who robbed a Westford store with a gun and a knife on Saturday morning.

Westford Police said the two suspects, who appear to be white men in their teens or early 20s, entered Brookside Convenience wearing masks and gloves.

The first man pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk and the second was wielding a knife.

One of the suspects appeared to have red or pink highlights in his hair.

The suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money and got into an older model minivan.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Westford Police at (978) 692-2161.