‘This One’s For You, Roger’: R.I. Artist Paints Pro-Patriots, Anti-Goodell Mural

SOUTH KINGSTOWN (CBS) – A Rhode Island painter is getting fans fired up for the Super Bowl with an artistic message for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Dennis Moffitt Painting displays a large hand on the side of the South Kingston building with a Super Bowl ring on four fingers.

Conspicuously missing, however, is a ring on the hand’s middle finger.

Next to the hand “This one’s for you, Roger!” is painted, along with a Patriots logo.

“Saved this one for you Roger!! We can’t wait to see him on the stage with Brady,” the artist posted on Facebook.

The designer said he hopes to paint a fifth ring onto the hand after next week’s Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons.