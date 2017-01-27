James Stewart’s Royal Rumble Preview: Goldberg’s Road to Wrestlemania

BOSTON (CBS) — 98.5 The Sports Hub producer and wrestling expert James Stewart sat down with Mike “Sarge” Riley of 98.5 and WBZ NewsRadio 1030 and Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to preview this weekend’s Royal Rumble.

Here is a sampling of James Stewart’s predictions for the event …

Who wins the actual Royal Rumble Match?

Goldberg. Every time Goldberg has been on TV, the TV numbers have gone up and the product buzz has gone up. Goldberg vs. Brock for the RAW title, and it goes on last at Wrestlemania in Orlando.

Godlberg’s road to Wrestlemania:

Goldberg wants to fight whoever the champion is at Fastlane on Feb. 22, wins the title, and defends against Lesnar.

Who’s the “Iron Man” in the Royal Rumble match?

Big Cass.

Who has the most eliminations?

Goldberg.

How is Seth Rollins put back into the Royal Rumble match?

He has to beat Stroman, Sami does a run-in causing Braun to be counted out. Seth is back in, but as the No. 1 entrant.

Biggest surprise entrant?

Finn Balor at No. 2.

Does John Cena beat A.J. Styles to become a 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion?

No. Cena seems hell bent on making A.J. Styles a superstar.

Does Roman Reigns win the WWE Universal Championship over Kevin Owens?

No. Because it ruins a Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens match for Fastlane. The obvious finish is Jericho drops an item intended for Owens but Reigns intercepts it and knocks out Owens to win.

Does Bayley upset Charlotte for the RAW Women’s Championship?

Nope! Charlotte is the Queen of WWE PPV. She’s not losing until Wrestlemania and I’m not so sure she loses in Orlando in a multiple women’s match.

Do Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson finally win the RAW Tag Team Championship from Cesaro and Sheamus?

Yes. A Gallows/Anderson title run works, because the RAW Tag Team side feels good guy-heavy. New Day, Cesaro, Enzo/Cass.

Also: Will Kurt Angle make a surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble match? Listen to that and more predictions in the full podcast below: