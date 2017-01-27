Babson Employee Has Split Loyalty To Patriots, Falcons

WELLESLEY (CBS) – While Debi Kleiman works in her Babson College office, there’s a photo of a man giving her a blank stare: literally a Blank stare.

Debi is the Executive Director of the Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship. She loves working there and praises Blank who is the co-founder of The Home Depot.

The problem is, Debi is a huge New England Patriots fan and Mr. Blank is the owner of the Atlanta Falcons.

“It’s really hard to know that my job is being part of the Blank team but in my heart I’m definitely a Patriots fan,” she says.

She will definitely be cheering for the Pats on Super Sunday and told WBZ if it was any other AFC team facing the Falcons, she’d be an Atlanta fan for the day.

Debi told us she heard Arthur Blank is taking his whole staff from Atlanta to Houston. She joked that she’s waiting for her phone to ring too.