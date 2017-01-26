Troy Brown: Super Bowl LI Will Likely Come Down To Who Has The Ball Last

BOSTON (CBS) — Troy Brown won three Super Bowls during his lengthy career with the New England Patriots, so he’s a pretty good guy to talk to about that big game coming up in a couple of weeks.

And like all three of the Super Bowls he won in New England, Brown thinks Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Falcons will be a closely fought bout.

“Just looking at the Falcons and the way they are able to put up points, and obviously the Patriots can score points too, I think it’ll come down to being one of those games. When has it ever been different for the Patriots in the Super Bowl?,” Brown told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Felger & Mazz on Thursday. “It has that feel to me, right now, that it’s going to be one of those games that comes down to the wire. [Stephen] Gostkowski has to do something to get [Adam] Vinatieri’s ghost off his back. So we’ll see what happens.”

Asked if that means he doesn’t have faith in the New England defense, Brown said that’s not the case. Even those incredible Patriots defenses in 2003-04 and 2004-05 gave up points in the Super Bowl.

“These Super Bowls, there are spurts in these games where teams go off and score points,” explained Brown. “Everything that you’ve seen during the season, you can kind of throw it out the window. It comes down to you have two really good football teams playing in the Super Bowl, and anything can happen.

“I just think both teams are going to give up some points,” he said, “and it will come down to, basically, who has the ball last.”

