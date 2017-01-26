NightSide – What Do You Think So Far?

BOSTON (CBS) – Despite what it may feel like, Donald Trump has been President for less than a week. But with a number of major headline-grabbing developments every day, it has been tough to keep up with everything President Trump has discussed, proposed, and signed. We’ve already seen President Trump sign Executive Orders streamlining the Keystone and Dakota pipelines, initiating the process to build the wall, and cracking down on immigration and refugee programs from certain Muslim countries, just to name a few. Are you surprised by what President Trump has already accomplished? Is he simply fulfilling the promises he made during the campaign? Do you support the moves Trump has made so far?

Originally broadcast January 25th, 2017.