How To Get A Free Bottle Of McDonald’s Big Mac Special Sauce In New England

SPRINGFIELD (CBS) — McDonald’s is giving away free bottles of its special Big Mac sauce across the country on Thursday, but you might have to make a bit of a road trip to score one if you live in New England.

In Massachusetts, the only participating location is at 2392 Main St. in Springfield. In Connecticut, you’ll find the sauce at 635 Hartford Ave. in New Britain. Maine has two restaurants giving away the bottles at 441 Main St. in Bangor and 332 St. John Street in Portland, while Vermont is only doing one giveaway at 44 South Park Drive in Colchester.

The fast food giant made just 10,000 of the limited edition bottles, so it’s first come, first serve. Customers just need to tell a McDonald’s employee “There’s a Big Mac for that.”

There’s still a glimmer of hope for those who want to win a bottle but don’t live near participating restaurants. McDonald’s says it will be doing giveaways on Thursday via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

It’s all part of a promotion for the new different-sized Big Macs McDonald’s is offering, the Mac Jr. and Mac Grande.

For Big Mac lovers in Boston, there’s another promotion coming up they’ll want to check out.

A “Big Mac ATM” will be in Kenmore Square Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving out free samples of Big Macs.