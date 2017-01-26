Gov. Baker Will Veto Bill Granting Pay Raises For Top Lawmakers

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he will veto a bill that called for nearly $18 million in pay raises for top lawmakers in the state.

The Massachusetts Senate approved the bill by a 31-9 margin after the House approved it by a 115-44 vote.

Despite Baker’s veto, which he announced in a statement Thursday night, the House and Senate passed the measure with enough votes to override it.

Lt. Governor Polito and I are deeply thankful for our collaborative relationship with the Legislature that has produced positive results for the people of Massachusetts – and while we disagree on the issue of compensation, we are optimistic that we will continue to work together to carry out the responsibilities entrusted to us by the people of Massachusetts. One of those core responsibilities is the responsible custody of the people’s tax dollars, and we will veto this legislation because given the current fiscal outlook for the state, now is not the time to expend additional funds on elected officials’ salaries.

The group Citizens for Limited Taxation had criticized the bill as having been rushed through, and asked for Baker to veto it.