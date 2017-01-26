Police: Man Attacked Muslim Airline Worker, Said Trump ‘Will Get Rid Of All Of You’

BOSTON (CBS) – A Worcester man was arrested at JFK Airport in New York for allegedly attacking an airline employee who was wearing a head scarf and saying Trump “will get rid of all of you.”

Robin Rhodes, 57, is charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment, menacing and harassment as hate crimes for the alleged attack on a Delta employee Wednesday night.

Investigators say Rhodes arrived at JFK Airport from Aruba and attacked Rabeeya Khan, who was sitting in her office in the Delta Sky Lounge.

He allegedly asked Khan, “Are you [expletive deleted] sleeping? Are you praying? What are you doing?” before punching the door which hit the back of her chair.

Rhodes then allegedly kicked Khan in the right leg and then blocked her from leaving the office.

Khan was able to run out of her office when another person intervened.

According to the Queens District Attorney, “Rhodes followed her and got down on his knees and began to bow down in imitation of a Muslim praying and shouted, ‘[Expletive deleted] Islam, [Expletive deleted] ISIS, Trump is here now. He will get rid of all of you. You can ask Germany, Belgium and France about these kind of people. You will see what happens.’”

Rhodes is currently awaiting arraignment and faces up to four years in prison if convicted.