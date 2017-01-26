WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Celtics Isaiah Thomas Named An All-Star Reserve

January 26, 2017 7:35 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas, NBA All-Star Game, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — For the second straight season, Isaiah Thomas is heading to the All-Star game.

The Celtics guard was named an All-Star reserve on Thursday, and will suit up for the Eastern Conference on February 19 in New Orleans.

Thomas is averaging 29.1 points per game, good for first in the Eastern Conference and second in the NBA, with 10.1 of those points coming in the fourth quarter alone. He’s shooting a career-high 46 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three-point range this season, while also averaging 6.2 assists per game.

The 5-foot-9 guard has been Boston’s MVP this season, seemingly scoring at will every night. He scored 38 points in Boston’s 120-109 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, his 15th game with 30 or more points this season. It was the fourth time in Boston’s last five games that Thomas scored 35 or more points, and he has 29 straight games with at least 20 points for Boston.

Thomas scored a career-high 52 points against the Miami Heat back on January 30, including a Celtics franchise record 29 points in the fourth quarter of Boston’s 117-114 victory.

In his first All-Star game last season in Toronto, Thomas scored nine points in 19 minutes off the bench.

Joining Thomas as Eastern Conference reserves are: Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Washington’s John Wall, Charlotte’s Kemba Walker, Indiana’s Paul George, Atlanta’s Paul Millsap and Cleveland’s Kevin Love.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia