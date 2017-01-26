Celtics Isaiah Thomas Named An All-Star Reserve

BOSTON (CBS) — For the second straight season, Isaiah Thomas is heading to the All-Star game.

The Celtics guard was named an All-Star reserve on Thursday, and will suit up for the Eastern Conference on February 19 in New Orleans.

Thomas is averaging 29.1 points per game, good for first in the Eastern Conference and second in the NBA, with 10.1 of those points coming in the fourth quarter alone. He’s shooting a career-high 46 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three-point range this season, while also averaging 6.2 assists per game.

The 5-foot-9 guard has been Boston’s MVP this season, seemingly scoring at will every night. He scored 38 points in Boston’s 120-109 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, his 15th game with 30 or more points this season. It was the fourth time in Boston’s last five games that Thomas scored 35 or more points, and he has 29 straight games with at least 20 points for Boston.

Thomas scored a career-high 52 points against the Miami Heat back on January 30, including a Celtics franchise record 29 points in the fourth quarter of Boston’s 117-114 victory.

In his first All-Star game last season in Toronto, Thomas scored nine points in 19 minutes off the bench.

Joining Thomas as Eastern Conference reserves are: Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Washington’s John Wall, Charlotte’s Kemba Walker, Indiana’s Paul George, Atlanta’s Paul Millsap and Cleveland’s Kevin Love.