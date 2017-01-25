Red Sox Sign Drew Pomeranz, Avoid Salary Arbitration

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox avoided arbitration with Drew Pomeranz by signing the left-hander to a one-year deal.
The team announced the deal on Wednesday.
According to the AP, the deal is for $4.45 million. Pomeranz’s camp had requested $5.7 million.
The Red Sox acquired Pomeranz last July. At the time, Pomeranz had a 2.47 ERA in 17 starts for San Diego. He struggled with Boston, though, to the tune of a 4.59 ERA in 13 starts and 14 appearances overall. He allowed four hits, two walks and two earned runs in his 3.2 innings in the postseason.