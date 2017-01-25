Amid Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims, NH Representative Proposes Election Reform Bills

CONCORD, NH (CBS) – As it goes very often these days, another tweet from President Trump has set off a contentious debate in New England. “I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD…”

As if on cue, New Hampshire Representative David Bates (R-Windham) led a discussion in the Granite State. “I’m quite certain that there’s fraud that doesn’t get discovered,” he said.

In fact, in November, another Trump tweet specifically referenced New Hampshire voter fraud. Back then, election officials responded with indignation.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

“There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud,” said Brian Buonamano, an election investigator with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

Just as Trump fired off two tweets Wednesday calling for a federal probe, Rep. Bates proposed two New Hampshire election reform bills. He wants to create a list of voters who produce out-of-state ID, so officials can make sure they are not casting ballots anywhere else. “There was an example of an individual who was a Massachusetts resident who’d been voting in New Hampshire for 30 years,” he said.

In Massachusetts, the state’s top election official did not mince words reacting to Trump’s tweets. “I say either put up or shut up,” said Secretary of State William Galvin.

He said the notion that fraud is the reason Hillary Clinton won the popular election is an insult to voters who stood in long lines at the polls. “The idea that somehow there was all this fraud, if it really was true, then we should do it again. We should have the election again. I don’t think he’d win.”