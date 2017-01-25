WBZ4[1]
Bruno Mars Will Perform At The GRAMMYs Next Month

By MESFIN FEKADU, AP Music Writer January 25, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: 2017 Grammy Awards, Bruno Mars, Grammys

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Bruno Mars will bring his upbeat, funky swag to the GRAMMYs stage.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the singer-songwriter-producer will perform at the Feb. 12 show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Singer Bruno Mars holds up the award for the Record of the Year, Uptown Funk onstage during the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ ROBYN BECK / AFP / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Singer Bruno Mars holds up the award for the Record of the Year, Uptown Funk onstage during the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Mars, a four-time GRAMMY winner, is nominated for album of the year as a co-producer on Adele’s comeback effort, “25.” He worked on the ballad “All I Ask.”

Other album of the year nominees include Drake, Justin Bieber, Sturgill Simpson and Beyonce, who is the overall top nominee with nine.

Adele, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, John Legend and Keith Urban will also perform at the show, which will air live on WBZ-TV. The Late Late Show’s James Corden will host the show.

Mars released his third album, “24K Magic,” in November.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

