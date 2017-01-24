Super Bowl LI Ticket Prices Down To $2,700 On Secondary Market

Ryan Mayer

The matchup for Super Bowl LI in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017 is set with the New England Patriots taking on the Atlanta Falcons. The game pits the league’s number one scoring offense (Falcons) against its number once scoring defense (Patriots) and offers a clash of two of this year’s best quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Matt Ryan.

Despite the QB matchup and an over/under line from Vegas that seems to be expecting a shootout, ticket prices for the big game have consistently dropped since Friday, according to Vivid Seats.

The get-in price for the game as of Friday was $3,680 and the median price of attending the game was at $5,717. Considering that those numbers were prior to the championship games being played, one would expect the number to go up as fan bases of the two teams to advance would begin shopping for tickets to the game. The opposite has been true, with the get-in price now down to $2,698 as of today and the median price sitting at an even $5,000.

There’s still over a week and a half before the game, so there’s plenty of time for ticket prices to rise. But, if you’ve got the extra money, it might be a good time to look into tickets for the big game.