Report: Celtics To Add General Electric Logo To Jersey, Announcement Expected Wednesday

BOSTON (CBS) — Brace yourselves, Celtics fans. An advertisement is coming soon to a Celtics jersey near you.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the Boston Celtics will announce a partnership agreement with General Electric this week, one that will include the addition of a GE patch to the team’s jersey.

Sources: Celtics will announce tomorrow a comprehensive deal with GE that will include putting its logo on jerseys starting next season. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 24, 2017

Rovell provided no further detail in the initial report.

Last April, Rovell reported that the NBA approved “a three-year pilot program” which approved the allowance of teams to sell space on their jerseys for a corporate logo. The patch must be no larger than 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches, and jerseys sold to fans will not include the logo.

GE recently announced that it would be moving its headquarters to Boston. The move is expected to be completed in 2018.