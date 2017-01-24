Nor’easter Pummels Shoreline In Scituate

January 24, 2017 12:00 PM By Bill Shields
SCITUATE (CBS) – Along the coast of Scituate, residents accept the harsh winters, and relish the summers.

But Tuesday was a reality check. “This is our first winter here,” said Jen Serowick as she stared out at massive waves hitting the seawall. “And I think we’re on high ground.”

A powerful nor’easter pummeled the east-facing shoreline all day. Tuesday morning, winds of 65 mph created 20 foot waves that crashed over seawalls.

Ed McNabb has lived on the water since 1981, and has seen massive storms. But this one? “Ahh, this is nothing,” he said. “Like a walk in the park.”

Maybe a brisk walk.

