NightSide – What To Expect In The First 100 Days

January 24, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Marisa DeFranco, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – During his inaugural address, President Donald Trump painted a very dark, gloomy picture of America. But he also laid out some priorities as he takes over as leader of the free world. What do you expect Donald Trump to focus on in the early days of his presidency? Jim Campanini, Editor of The Lowell Sun, joins Marisa in the NightSide studio to talk about a busy political weekend and what he expects in the first 100 days of the Trump administration. Are you more or less hopeful for Trump’s presidency than you were when he first won the election? Are there issues you hope he will address immediately?

Originally broadcast January 23rd, 2017.

