Hardy And Big Jim Hopping Aboard Patriots ‘Drive For 5’ Luxury Bus To Super Bowl LI

January 24, 2017 10:57 AM
New England Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The “Drive For 5” continues for the Patriots, as they are heading to Houston for Super Bowl LI.

Going along for the ride will be 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Big Jim” Murray and Rob “Hardy” Poole, who will be riding down to Houston in style on board a custom-designed luxury bus through 16 states.

Patriots Drive For Five

The bus will depart Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and after making a number of carefully planned stops along the way, it will arrive in Houston on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Both Hardy and Big Jim will be providing commentary throughout the journey, both on Patriots.com, through the Patriots’ social media accounts, and of course, by calling in to 98.5 The Sports Hub throughout the week. Hardy and Big Jim will be checking in twice every show for the duration of the trip, beginning with Zolak & Bertrand on Wednesday.

“The beauty of it is, we don’t really know what’s going to happen,” Hardy said on the eve of his voyage. “We’ve got some planned stops, we’ve got some fun things that we’re going to do, but something tells me the best things are the ones we haven’t and can’t even plan for.”

It’s going to be a wild ride that you won’t want to miss, and you can use #Drivefor5Bus to hop aboard and be a part of this Super Bowl experience yourself.

