Casey Affleck Nominated For Oscar For Best Actor In ‘Manchester By The Sea’

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts native Casey Affleck is up for a Best Actor Academy Award for his starring role in the 2016 film “Manchester By The Sea.”

In the film, set in the North Shore town of the same name, Affleck plays a janitor in Quincy forced to return to his hometown to be the legal guardian for his nephew after a death in the family.

The role has already won Affleck Best Actor awards at the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.

Also up for Best Actor awards are Andrew Garfield for “Hacksaw Ridge,” Ryan Gosling for “La La Land,” Viggo Mortensen for “Captain Fantastic,” and Denzel Washington for “Fences.”

Lucas Hedges, who plays Affleck’s nephew in the film, was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. He’s up against Mahershala Ali for “Moonlight,” Jeff Bridges for “Hell or High Water,” Dev Patel for “Lion,” and Michael Shannon for “Nocturnal Animals.”

The film itself was nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

The 2017 Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning via a live stream.

Affleck was born in Falmouth, and raised in Cambridge with his older brother Ben.