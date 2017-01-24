WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Smoking Materials Sparked Massive Cambridge Fire

January 24, 2017 6:15 PM
Filed Under: Cambridge, Cambridge Fire

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Investigators have determined that smoking materials caused a massive Cambridge fire last month.

The 10-alarm fire started December 3 in the area of 35/37 Berkshire Street after smoking materials were carelessly disposed of by subcontractors who were working at the home.

According to the investigation, smoking materials were thrown in or around recycling bins that had construction debris inside.

The fire spread to 18 buildings and left more than 100 residents displaced.

Fire investigators are still working to determine if criminal charges are appropriate.

Witnesses, photos and other methods were used to determine the cause.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia