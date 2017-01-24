Smoking Materials Sparked Massive Cambridge Fire

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Investigators have determined that smoking materials caused a massive Cambridge fire last month.

The 10-alarm fire started December 3 in the area of 35/37 Berkshire Street after smoking materials were carelessly disposed of by subcontractors who were working at the home.

According to the investigation, smoking materials were thrown in or around recycling bins that had construction debris inside.

The fire spread to 18 buildings and left more than 100 residents displaced.

Fire investigators are still working to determine if criminal charges are appropriate.

Witnesses, photos and other methods were used to determine the cause.