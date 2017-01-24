WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Buy Or Sell: Is Carmelo Anthony A ‘Valuable Commodity’ For The Celtics?

January 24, 2017 9:43 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Carmelo Anthony, Chip Kelly, Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots, Peyton Manning, Sports News, The Adam Jones Show

BOSTON (CBS) — It was a Game of Jones Monday on the Adam Jones Show in Nick Cattles’ first day on the program. They covered buzzing topics in the NFL and NBA, including an uncertain future for the Patriots and certain players and coaches.

The questions, and Jones’ answers, are below.

Buy or sell: Peyton Manning as a GM in the NFL

“I buy it, and I don’t know if it’s quite in the GM role but as that ‘football czar,’ that overseer of everything,” said Jones. “Could he come in for the Colts or wherever else and be the guy who oversees the general idea of what you want to do, how you want to play? And then hire good personnel people beneath him to fill in those gaps? And he could deal with being the face that can help sell the franchise to free agents and things like that? I buy that he can be that.”

Buy or sell: Carmelo Anthony as a “valuable commodity” for a trade

“I buy it, and when I say ‘valuable commodity,’ I mean to the Celtics,” said Jones. “I’m interested in Carmelo Anthony, at the right price. … I would not give up a Nets pick for him and I wouldn’t give up more than one of the following: [Avery] Bradley, [Jae] Crowder, [Jaylen] Brown, or [Marcus] Smart. I give them one of those guys and one of the Celtics’ picks to get Carmelo Anthony.”

Buy or sell: Dont’a Hightower staying in New England

“I buy it short-term. Long-term, who the hell knows?” asked Jones. “In New England guys, unless they’re named Tom Brady, get kicked to the curb all the time. But short-term yeah, he’s going to be here next year. I hope it’s a long-term extension and it’s not that franchise tag. … The Patriots shouldn’t play hardball with Dont’a Hightower.”

Buy or sell: Chip Kelly joining the Patriots’ coaching staff

“I buy it. I love Chip. I love me some Chip Kelly,” said Jones. “And if they brought him in as a replacement for Josh McDaniels long-term … I would be OK with that. I think the guy was a good coach in Philadelphia who got run out of town, not for coaching reasons … I think the guy can coach.”

Buy or sell: A legitimate beef between Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant

“I sell it as a little lame on Westbrook’s part. He’s just taking it too far,” said Jones. “‘Hey, don’t shake his hand after the game.’ That is taking it too far for Westbrook. … I sell it as a real beef. It feels to me like, yeah there’s some bad blood, but Durant’s pretty much over it. Pretty much everyone’s over it except for Westbrook.”

More from The Adam Jones Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia