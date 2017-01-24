Mission Hill School Put In Safe Mode After Reports Of Shots Fired

January 24, 2017 1:14 PM
Filed Under: Boston Police, Lockdown, Tobin School

BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston school was put on lockdown Tuesday morning as police investigated reports of a shooting nearby.

The Tobin School in Mission Hill was in safe mode for about twenty minutes as police searched the neighborhood after getting a call of shots fired on Smith Street around 9:45 a.m.

The Maurice J. Tobin School in Boston. (WBZ-TV)

Officers found no evidence of a shooting and no injuries were reported.

A Boston Police K-9 unit looking for evidence of shots fired on Smith Street. (WBZ-TV)

Witnesses told police a possible suspect was seen in the area, wearing blue and black clothes.

The Tobin School, which has students from kindergarten to 8th grade, has returned to normal activities.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

