WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Weather Alert: Nor'easter Monday PM-Tuesday AM  | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Patriots Team Grades: Tom Brady, Chris Hogan And Strong Defense Lead Pats To Huge Win Over Steelers

January 23, 2017 9:30 AM
Filed Under: Chris Hogan, New England Patriots, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Team Grades, Tom Brady

By Danny Cox

Last weekend in the divisional round match-up with the Houston Texans, the New England Patriots seemed a bit rusty after an extra week off and there were plenty of obvious problems. A number of NFL experts predicted that those problems could bring about trouble for them in the AFC Championship against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fortunately, this week of practice allowed them to correct those issues and demolish the Steelers, 36-17, to advance to the Super Bowl.

Offense: A

Sure, the running game forces of Dion Lewis and LeGarrette Blount had only 58 yards on 22 carries combined, but the Patriots didn’t seem to want to run the ball much. Tom Brady had the hot hand and the coaching staff let him go with it.

Brady threw three touchdowns, including one to Julian Edelman, who had 118 yards on eight receptions. Looking elsewhere, Chris Hogan had a dominating performance with 180 yards on nine receptions while catching the other two touchdowns thrown by the leader of the Patriots.

Danny Amendola had only two receptions. Martellus Bennett had five for 32 yards. So many New England weapons finished the AFC Championship with low stats, but it didn’t matter because the Steelers couldn’t contain the three hottest players.

Defense: A-

One of the most prolific rushing offenses in the NFL was completely and totally shut down. Le’Veon Bell’s groin injury obviously hurt the Steelers, but the Patriots stopped DeAngelo Williams from trying to fill his shoes at all. From there, they turned their focus to Ben Roethlisberger and the passing game.

Big Ben completed 31-of-47 passes for 314 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Steelers had no choice but to keep passing, but New England’s defense was up to it. Antonio Brown didn’t even seem to be on the field for most of the game and that is where Eli Rogers came in, but then the Patriots stripped the ball right out of his hands as he was heading for the end zone.

Logan Ryan was the star of the night on defense, as he always seemed to be in the right place and doing the right thing. Every single time the Steelers got some momentum going, Ryan and company would step in and take it away from them.

Special Teams: B

The return game was almost completely nonexistent as there were no punt returns; Dion Lewis had just one kick return for 18 yards.

Stephen Gostkowski hit all three of his field goal attempts with a long of 47 yards while connecting on three of four extra point tries. Ryan Allen had a slow night as he punted only two times, but he can thank the Patriots’ proficient offense for that.

Coaching: A

Bill Belichick put together a game plan that seemed almost flawless at times, and there was nothing that needed to be adjusted or corrected. Of course, the New England Patriots would like to have a bit more balance on offense without having to rely on Tom Brady throwing more than 40 times, but it all worked out in the end. The Patriots were able to move down the field as they tormented the Steelers defense.

Up Next

There will be a two-week break before Super Bowl LI and a match-up against the extremely strong Atlanta Falcons. The Pats are going to face off with an offense that has a lot of firepower and numerous weapons that will demand a lot of attention from all points on the field. It’s hard to think that this won’t be a tough game, but after the way the Pats manhandled the Steelers in the AFC Championship, it’s definitely a winnable one for New England. If the Patriots play like this in two weeks, it will be hard for any team to stand in the way of another ring.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia