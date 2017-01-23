Airlines Add Flights To Houston For Super Bowl LI

ATTLEBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are on their way to the Super Bowl, which means it’s time for fans to start booking flights quickly.

Southwest Airlines has added two additional nonstop flights for the big game. JetBlue has announced more flights to be added from Boston and Providence to Houston for game day weekend as well.

“This is my first Super Bowl and it’s a dream come true,” Patriots fan Peter Varjabedian of Attleboro said.

Peter is all set for Super Bowl LI. He purchased both his flights, hotel and his game tickets in advance.

“I had pure faith in them. I felt after the suspension of Tom Brady, he got on a roll and I felt like this was going to roll on to Houston,” Peter said.

Varjabedian says he didn’t use a travel agency, but carefully planned ahead. He thinks his entire trip will cost his wife and him just over $10,000.

“We are going through United Airlines leaving February 1st and coming back on the 7th, so it’s cheaper,” Peter said.

He says the entire trip is worth every penny.

“Our tickets were four thousand dollars apiece for the corner end zone family section,” Peter said.