Denna Laing, Bobby Carpenter Train For Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Former hockey player Denna Laing has a new challenge: 26.2 miles. Laing was paralyzed during the 2015 Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium and her spirit is inspiring others.

She is teaming up with former hockey player Bobby Carpenter for the Boston Marathon.

Lots of New Englanders head to Florida for a little warmth this time of year, but Laing and Carpenter headed to the Sunshine State to train.

“We started talking about this sometime in late June,” Carpenter said. “By the time all the pieces fell together it’s just been a process.”

“I’m just excited it’s a new experience for me,” Laing said.

Before the sun was up Sunday, Laing and Carpenter were getting ready to hit the road. When a stormy forecast cancelled Sunday’s half marathon, they decided to turn it into a training run.

“The bridges were hard only because there was a lot of wind, there were 40 mile per hour winds at the top of some of them,” Carpenter said.

“It never seemed like the wind on the bridges was really going our way,” Laing said smiling.

With local runners encouraging them along the route, they completed this step in their journey to Boston.

“It went great, we finished,” Carpenter said. “It was really good, the weather cooperated with us. The storms held off and we got the job done.”

“I’ve watched it in person and I’ve watched it on TV but I have always been a spectator,” Laing said of the marathon. “I think the adrenaline is going to be a little different but it was good to get my feet wet and see what this is going to be all about.”

Denna and Bobby are part of the Journey Forward marathon team. Journey Forward is a paralysis rehab facility in canton where Denna is working with therapists.