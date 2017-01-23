Bob Socci Looks Ahead To Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl Matchup

Weather Alert: Nor'easter Monday PM-Tuesday AM  | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

January 23, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Atlanta Falcons, Bill Belichick, Bob Socci, Mike "Sarge" Riley, New England Patriots, Tom Brady, WBZ NewsRadio 1030

By Mike “Sarge” Riley, 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBZ NewsRadio 1030

BOSTON (CBS) — Next stop, Houston! The Patriots are back in the Super Bowl for the ninth time in franchise history.

Together, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have been to six Super Bowls, and after February 5 that ridiculous number will be up to seven. The duo has already won four titles together under Robert Kraft’s ownership, and they have a chance to write NFL history with another, becoming the first team to win five Super Bowls under the same ownership.

With their AFC Championship win over the Steelers, Bill Belichick now has the most conference titles (seven) by a head coach since the Super Bowl era began in 1966. The coach will be on the sidelines for his tenth Super Bowl overall in two weeks, which is the most by any head or assistant coach in NFL history. The argument is out there that the Lombardi Trophy should don Belichick’s name sometime in the future.

It was just two years ago that the Patriots were playing in the big game, but that one also came with the circus known as “DeflateGate.” There will still be distractions for both teams to avoid, but nothing compared to what the Patriots had on their radar two years ago. For now, the Patriots and Falcons will enjoy a little down time before they get into game mode later this week, hoping to write some history in the Lone Star state.

Listen to the full podcast feat. Mike “Sarge” Riley and Bob Socci below:

Mike “Sarge” Riley can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBZ NewsRadio 1030 AM. Find him on Twitter @Sarge985

