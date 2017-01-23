Man Found Dead After Fire Tears Through Belmont Home

Weather Alert: Nor'easter Monday PM-Tuesday AM  | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

January 23, 2017 8:40 AM
BELMONT (CBS) – A man was found dead after a fire in a home in Belmont early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a three-story home on Trapelo Road just before 4 a.m. When they arrived there were flames on the second and third floors.

“It appears the fire had a pretty decent head start before we got here,” Belmont Fire Chief David Frizzell told reporters.

“The fire went from the first floor, it appears, right up to the second floor and the third floor attic.”

A neighbor told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker that he spotted smoke just before 4 a.m., and notified people on the first floor about the fire–but didn’t know anyone was upstairs.

“I couldn’t get a straight answer out of anyone on the first floor,” that neighbor said. “I was going to go up, but the smoke was just too heavy, I just couldn’t do it.”

Flames shot through the roof of the home on Trapelo Road early Monday. (WBZ-TV)

At first, it appeared that everyone inside escaped safely.

But Frizzell later said a man was found dead in the third floor attic unit.

“Initial reports by the occupants were that everybody made it out of the house,” said Chief Frizzell. “We’ve later discovered that there is one male victim up on the third floor attic, who has succumbed as a result of the fire.”

A man was found dead on the third floor of this home Monday. (WBZ-TV)

The man’s name has not been made public.

Frizzell said no firefighters were injured responding to the blaze.

There’s no word yet on how or where the fire started.

Trapelo Road was initially closed between Mill and Pleasant streets, but police said it was now open, with traffic moving very slowly.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports

