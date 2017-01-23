Man Found Dead After Fire Tears Through Belmont Home

BELMONT (CBS) – A man was found dead after a fire in a home in Belmont early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a three-story home on Trapelo Road just before 4 a.m. When they arrived there were flames on the second and third floors.

#Belmont Fire Chief says initially they were told everyone was out. Neighbor tells me he saw smoke, called 911, tried to get people out #wbz pic.twitter.com/OqRjnDEHvA — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) January 23, 2017

“It appears the fire had a pretty decent head start before we got here,” Belmont Fire Chief David Frizzell told reporters.

“The fire went from the first floor, it appears, right up to the second floor and the third floor attic.”

A neighbor told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker that he spotted smoke just before 4 a.m., and notified people on the first floor about the fire–but didn’t know anyone was upstairs.

“I couldn’t get a straight answer out of anyone on the first floor,” that neighbor said. “I was going to go up, but the smoke was just too heavy, I just couldn’t do it.”

At first, it appeared that everyone inside escaped safely.

But Frizzell later said a man was found dead in the third floor attic unit.

“Initial reports by the occupants were that everybody made it out of the house,” said Chief Frizzell. “We’ve later discovered that there is one male victim up on the third floor attic, who has succumbed as a result of the fire.”

The man’s name has not been made public.

Frizzell said no firefighters were injured responding to the blaze.

There’s no word yet on how or where the fire started.

Trapelo Road was initially closed between Mill and Pleasant streets, but police said it was now open, with traffic moving very slowly.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports