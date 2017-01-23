Belichick On Bon Jovi: ‘He Had [Gillette Stadium] Rocking’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick hasn’t yet begun his work on the Atlanta Falcons, whom his New England Patriots will face in two weeks in Super Bowl LI.

It’s only been a few hours since Belichick and his Patriots dispatched the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in the AFC Championship Game, securing the franchise’s ninth trip to the Super Bowl. Belichick didn’t even know it was the Falcons they’d be facing until after New England’s victory, but don’t fret, their prep work will begin soon enough.

You can’t blame him for soaking in that AFC Championship just a little bit, as Belichick is now off to his record seventh Super Bowl as a head coach. But the victory may not be his favorite memory from Sunday night.

That might be reserved for a postgame high-five with his good friend, Jon Bon Jovi. The head coach has had a long relationship with the rock star, which goes back to his days on the sidelines for the New York Giants. When Belichick blasts music during practice, there’s a good chance there’s a Bon Jovi tune — or ten — on the playlist.

The media is always hard pressed to get much out of Belichick, but talking about Jovi and his music is something Bill loves to do. Possibly even more than breaking down kickoff returns for 20 minutes.

“Great to have Jon here, always appreciate his great support,” Belichick said of having his good friend at Gillette during his Monday conference call. “It was quite a moment, one that you usually don’t see at a professional football game. It was special.”

Belichick said he was most impressed with the signing voices of New England fans when Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer” played during Sunday’s game.

“He had the place rocking last night,” said Belichick. “Maybe more than we did.”

Jovi love aside, Belichick was hard at work on Monday morning, breaking down film from New England’s win over Pittsburgh. He told reporters the team will begin their work on the NFC champion Falcons later on Monday.

Hopefully, Bon Jovi will be in Houston in two weeks, and he and Belichick can share another postgame high-five.