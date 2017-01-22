WATCH: Brady, Patriots Execute Perfect Flea-Flicker For TD

Bryan Altman

Tom Brady’s 60th career playoff touchdown was a special one in many ways. Not only did it extend the Patriots’ lead to 17-6 over the Steelers in the AFC Championship, but it was executed in special fashion, to say the least.

On first-and-10 from the Steelers’ 34-yard line Brady handed the ball off to Dion Lewis, who made it to the line of scrimmage and then turned around as pitched it back to Brady, setting the stage for the flea flicker.

The Steelers’ secondary bit on the fake and Brady had all the time in the world to hit a wide open Chris Hogan in the end zone for the score.

Brady to Lewis back to Brady…

DEEP to Hogan! The PERFECT Flea Flicker! #PITvsNE #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/u2pvVvcCEA — NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2017

The play also added to Brady’s insane first half numbers. As of the TD drive, Brady is 15 of 19 passing, with 209 yards passing and two TDs.

His favorite target by far has been Hogan and the flea flicker TD catch was his seventh of the day. He has 117 yards and two TDs already in the first half.

Not a bad start for the Pats at all.