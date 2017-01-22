Weather Alert: Nor'easter Hits Monday and Tuesday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

WATCH: Brady, Patriots Execute Perfect Flea-Flicker For TD

January 22, 2017 7:50 PM
Filed Under: Chris Hogan, NFL, NFL Playoffs, Patriots, Tom Brady

Bryan Altman

Tom Brady’s 60th career playoff touchdown was a special one in many ways. Not only did it extend the Patriots’ lead to 17-6 over the Steelers in the AFC Championship, but it was executed in special fashion, to say the least.

On first-and-10 from the Steelers’ 34-yard line Brady handed the ball off to Dion Lewis, who made it to the line of scrimmage and then turned around as pitched it back to Brady, setting the stage for the flea flicker.

The Steelers’ secondary bit on the fake and Brady had all the time in the world to hit a wide open Chris Hogan in the end zone for the score.

The play also added to Brady’s insane first half numbers. As of the TD drive, Brady is 15 of 19 passing, with 209 yards passing and two TDs.

His favorite target by far has been Hogan and the flea flicker TD catch was his seventh of the day. He has 117 yards and two TDs already in the first half.

Not a bad start for the Pats at all.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia