Man Arrested After False Fire Alarm At Steelers’ Hotel In East Boston

EAST BOSTON (CBS) — An East Boston man was arrested after State Police said he pulled a fire alarm at the hotel where the Pittsburgh Steelers are staying.

Dennis Harrison, 25 of East Boston, was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and setting off a false fire alarm.

The Boston Fire Department said the alarm was pulled around 3:05 a.m. at the Logan Airport Hilton.

People were evacuated to the building’s lobby, but were allowed back to their rooms just before 4 a.m. after fire officials determined it was a false alarm.

State Police arrested Harrison, who they said pulled the alarm, after they found him walking on the building’s property. They said he was not a guest at the hotel and had no legitimate reason for being there.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were staying at the hotel ahead of their AFC Championship game against the Patriots Sunday night.

Harrison is being held at the Massachusetts State Police East Boston barracks pending bail.