LeGarrette Blount Puts The Pittsburgh Defense On His Back, LeBron James Approves

By Trevor Peele

All eyes have been on Chris Hogan and Tom Brady as this surprising duo has taken over the AFC championship game. As both teams have struggled to run the ball, the Patriots were the first to get a spark as LeGarrette Blount used his ‘Blount force trauma’ on the Pittsburgh defense.

On his 18 yard run, Blount carried seven defenders six yards before he was finally taken down. This doesn’t included the defender that first tripped him and the teammates that joined the pile while he continued to churn his feet.

.@LG_Blount carrying the ENTIRE PIT defense with him. And he gets the TD on the next play! #PITvsNE #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/CBgc5sYiDw — NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2017

Blount would finish off the drive, powering his way into the endzone from the one. His incredible run even caught the eyes of a famous basketball player….