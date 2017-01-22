Weather Alert: Nor'easter Hits Monday and Tuesday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

LeGarrette Blount Puts The Pittsburgh Defense On His Back, LeBron James Approves

January 22, 2017 9:17 PM
Filed Under: AFC Championship, LeGarrette Blount, New England Patriots, Trevor Peele

By Trevor Peele

All eyes have been on Chris Hogan and Tom Brady as this surprising duo has taken over the AFC championship game. As both teams have struggled to run the ball, the Patriots were the first to get a spark as LeGarrette Blount used his ‘Blount force trauma’ on the Pittsburgh defense.

On his 18 yard run, Blount carried seven defenders six yards before he was finally taken down. This doesn’t included the defender that first tripped him and the teammates that joined the pile while he continued to churn his feet.

Blount would finish off the drive, powering his way into the endzone from the one. His incredible run even caught the eyes of a famous basketball player….

