Man Dead After Rollover Crash In Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — One person is dead after a truck rolled over on Route 25.

State Police say a 47-year-old North Reading man died when a truck he was riding in veered off the left side of Route 25 west and rolled over near the Bourne line at about 12:15 p.m. The driver and another passenger in the car were taken to Tobey Hospital with serious injuries.

The three men were riding in a 2006 Freightliner truck without seat belts when it, for reasons still under investigation, drove off the left side of the road into the median, according to police. When the truck rolled, police say all three people were ejected. The driver is a 30-year-old Peabody man and the passenger taken to the hospital is a 24-year-old man from Revere.

The 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.