AFC Title Game Preview: Patriots One Win From 9th Super Bowl Berth

By Mike “Sarge” Riley, 98.5 The Sports Hub

BOSTON (CBS) – Sunday will be nearly 12 years to the day Tom Brady and the Patriots beat Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers in Pittsburgh to win the AFC Championship (January 23, 2005). That was then, this is now.

Four of Tom Brady’s offensive weapons are among seven players listed as questionable. Right at the top of the list is receiver Chris Hogan, who left last week’s game against Houston in the first half with a thigh injury.

Rookie receiver Malcolm Mitchell (knee) sat out last week and will try again to suit up on Sunday night. His presence was missed against the Texans as he’s become one of Brady’s favorite targets.

Tight end, Martellus Bennett (knee) has proven to be one of the toughest players in the league this year, so it’s highly doubtful he would miss this game. And receiver Danny Amendola still dealing with an (ankle) is on the report, after being limited against the Texans last week.

On the Steelers side for the injury report, they have three listed as questionable – linebacker James Harrison (shoulder), tight end Ladarius Green (concussion) and running back Fitzgerald Toussaint (illness).

The Patriots are the favorites to win, and rightfully so. However, the Steelers have not lost since Week 10 (35-20 against the Cowboys) and have won seven in a row with their offensive weapons headlined by Antonio Brown and Leveon Bell.

And in case you haven’t heard yet, it will be 733 days since NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last stepped into Gillette Stadium.

At this stage of the game, let it go. Beat the Steelers and then the Patriots will have the last laugh in Houston.

For now, they need to just win one more for a trip to the Super Bowl.

Mike “Sarge” Riley can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBZ NewsRadio 1030 AM. Find him on Twitter @Sarge985.