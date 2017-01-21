Lawmakers Hope To Completely Wean State Off Fossil Fuels

January 21, 2017 7:35 PM
BOSTON (AP) — Two Massachusetts lawmakers are hoping to wean the state off fossil fuels completely.

A bill filed by Democratic state Reps. Sean Garballey, of Arlington, and Marjorie Decker, of Cambridge, would commit Massachusetts to obtaining 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources like solar and wind.

The bill would require the state to achieve total renewable electricity generation by 2035 and phase out fossil fuels across all sectors, including heating and transportation, by 2050.

The legislation would require the state to set binding targets for renewable energy growth in all major economic sectors, and issue regulations to ensure Massachusetts stays on track to the goal of the 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.

The lawmakers said some major businesses, institutions and cities have already committed to the 100 percent goal.

  1. Millie Sosa (@mllsos7) says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    So, how much is this costing the taxpayer? Certainly not coming without a hefty price tag.

